Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGRUF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

MGRUF stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.