Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 315,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,787,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.