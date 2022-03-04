Morgan Stanley Raises Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $14.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.54, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

