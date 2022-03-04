Morgan Stanley Raises Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $80.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $87.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

