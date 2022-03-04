Morgan Stanley Raises Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $80.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.56.
Shares of GLPG stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $87.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.
About Galapagos (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
