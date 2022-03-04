Morgan Stanley Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $132.00 price target on the stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,200. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $5,196,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.