Morgan Stanley Lowers ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $22.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

ForgeRock stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Accenture plc acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

