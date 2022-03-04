Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.