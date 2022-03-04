Morgan Stanley Has $22.07 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Clean Harbors worth $22,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 155.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $541,395. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLH opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

