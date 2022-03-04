Morgan Stanley Buys 89,407 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

