Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ExlService were worth $20,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 871.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,841,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ExlService by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ExlService by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $122.77 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

