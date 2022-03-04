Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $561,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

