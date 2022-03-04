Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $465,000 in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of REGI stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $85.22.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.
Renewable Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.