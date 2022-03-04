Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $465,000 in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $85.22.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

