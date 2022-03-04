Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 814 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.89. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.