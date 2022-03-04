Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.
