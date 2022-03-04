Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 456 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $573.41 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $598.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

