Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 3,800 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.12% of Mesabi Trust worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 37.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 200.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 92.2% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MSB opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 149.89%.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

