Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY) Short Interest Update

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

