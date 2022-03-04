Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Down 59.9% in February

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Monopar Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$3.29 during midday trading on Friday. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,643. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.