Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 2,093 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,093 ($28.08).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,374 ($18.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,830.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,853.26. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,331 ($17.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,088 ($28.02).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.45 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

