Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $9,144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

