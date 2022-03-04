Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.33% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $33,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,004. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

