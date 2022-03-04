Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.71). Molecular Templates posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 311,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,029. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 228,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 119,107 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its position in Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,137,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Molecular Templates by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 397,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.