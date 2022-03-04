MML Investors Services LLC Sells 154 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.