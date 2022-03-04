MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13.

