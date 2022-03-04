MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $366,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $644,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

IHY stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.