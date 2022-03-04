MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $306,000.

BSJP stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

