Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.61

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.61 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 47.85 ($0.64), with a volume of 557489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.71).

MTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.23) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.23) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £670.43 million and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Derek Mapp bought 14,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,620.65 ($12,908.43). Also, insider Phillip Bentley purchased 69,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £41,410.20 ($55,561.79).

Mitie Group Company Profile (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

