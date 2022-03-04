Mischa Reis Sells 2,958 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mischa Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31.

On Friday, February 11th, Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00.

Shares of NVST opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,975,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 66.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Envista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

