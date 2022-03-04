Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $76.54 or 0.00183548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $481,103.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.72 or 0.06560016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.30 or 1.00003199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047711 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00026395 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 85,739 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

