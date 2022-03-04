Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,554,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

