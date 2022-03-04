Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.67) Per Share

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.67) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of MRTX opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.53. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $200.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

