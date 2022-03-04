Mirada (LON:MIRA) Shares Down 8.8%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.83). Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.04. The company has a market capitalization of £6.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01.

About Mirada

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast market in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. Its products include Iris ecosystem that provides a platform for front and back end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Inspire user interface; and Iris SDP, a back-end platform that manages TV programming, cross-device functionalities, subscriptions, purchases, and others.

