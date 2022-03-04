MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.50. MINISO Group shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 4,320,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,675,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $20,651,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 18,641.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.