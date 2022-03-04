MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.50. MINISO Group shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.06.
About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MINISO Group (MNSO)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.