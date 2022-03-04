Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Shares Up 2.4%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 1,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.
Minerva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRVSY)
