Millennium Management LLC Sells 417,714 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 417,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

PDC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.