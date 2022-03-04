Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 48,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 691.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 156,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 248,492 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRO opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -182.40 and a beta of 0.07. Frontline Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

