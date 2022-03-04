Millennium Management LLC Has $7.16 Million Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 3,767.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.