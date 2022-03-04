Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CODX. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -2.59. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $14.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

