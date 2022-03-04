Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 316,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 270,188 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152,987 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.51. The stock had a trading volume of 924,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.