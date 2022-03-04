Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $355.99 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.90. 559,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,325,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.61. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

