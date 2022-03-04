Michael S. Clifton Buys 62,500 Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Stock

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII – Get Rating) Director Michael S. Clifton bought 62,500 shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

