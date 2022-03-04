MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0251 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.

NYSE MGF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

