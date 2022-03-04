MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0251 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.
NYSE MGF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $4.45.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
