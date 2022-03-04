Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 420 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 131,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.76. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

