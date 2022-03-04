Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 395,019 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 395.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $84,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

