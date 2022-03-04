Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Under Armour by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 882,360 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

