Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 538,511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 145,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

