Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at $19,739,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $12,805,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $7,696,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $99.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

