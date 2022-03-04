Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Metacrine has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $445,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Metacrine by 41.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Metacrine by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

