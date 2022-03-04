Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.79 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $190.22 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $546.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

