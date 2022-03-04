Merus Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merus in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Merus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Merus by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

